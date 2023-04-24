[WATCH] Tupac Discussed Plans To “Move Away From Music” In Rare ET Interview Months Before Murder

A previously unseen interview with the late Tupac Shakur was released yesterday(April 23) where the pop culture icon talked into his plans to “move away from music.”

Entertainment Tonight shared the otherwise unseen footage as FX’s Dear Mama docuseries premiered this weekend, which explores the relationship the late rapper/actor had with his mother, Afeni Shakur.

Talking to ET about Gridlock’d, the first posthumous silver screen release after his untimely death, ‘Pac delved into putting more time into acting and his movie career, while putting music to the side in order to focus more on his desired craft.

“I just want to push the envelope and work, work, work,” he implored. “I want to move further away from the music and start wading myself into the acting more.”

Shakur also spoke about All Eyez On Me, his first album on Death Row Records after his unexpected release from a New York State Correctional Facility and the last album put out beofre he was killed, which he says was fueled by emotions.

“The album that’s out now is just my emotions, it’s emotional, but it’s not thought-provoking,” he said. “So I want to do some thought-provoking work with my music, and I can do that if I’m working in the films because I grow and learn more things and have more to talk about.”

See clips of the interview above.