It seems like Memphis has been the hub for all the hottest new rappers of this generation, from Glorilla Pimp to NLE Choppa to Moneybagg Yo to Key Glock. Insert Kenny Muney, the buzzing new artist signed to Young Dolph’s PRE label who’s steadily following in Dolph’s footsteps and building his own empire.

And if you had the chance to watch Kenny open for Key Glock on his Glockoma tour, you might have left with some dollar bills. Every city they touch down in, Kenny performs his popular single “Big Muney Sh*t,” which The Source featured as Track of the Week, throwing out $1K in cash for his fans. In fact, Kenny simply views it as an investment in himself.

“Big Muney Sh*t” is the closing track on his new mixtape titled Blue Muney, which Kenny boasts as “the hardest album in the world.” He states, “Don’t ask me, ask somebody else. They gon’ say the same thing. It’s how I’m feeling right now. I’m feeling like new money, Blue Muney. I’m coming to a different time right now. I’m finna flood this shit like water, that’s what mode I’m in.”

If there’s one thing Kenny wants fans to take away from the project, it’s to “go get some money.” Track #3 sees a feature from labelmate Key Glock, with the song title “Antarctica” inspired directly by how cold the studio session was in Los Angeles. Glock was next door recording, and all it took was for Kenny to ask him to jump on the song for it to be solidified.

The other standout feature on the project is from Money Man on “In My Bag,” who Kenny states he’s a huge fan of.

“I just hit him up, told him I got a song for him,” Kenny states. “He’d been following me, we’ve been locked in. I don’t even fuck with rappers. I don’t reach out to rappers. I do, but I don’t like doing it, because some of these folks be feeling themselves. I’ve been a fan of Money Man. I fuck with him, he’s hard. He talks about what I like to talk about. I hit him, he said ‘send me the song.’ He did it ASAP and sent it right back.”

If you get the chance to meet Kenny in person, high chance he’s probably rocking his PRE chain around his neck. Crazy part is: when Dolph gave him the chain three years ago, he wasn’t even signed yet.

Kenny explains, “He called me like ‘bro, pull up on me.’ I pulled up, he gave me the chain. He gave me this before I even signed. He’s like “Is you ready yet though?” I said nah I ain’t ready yet. He’s like, ‘you gotta be ready!’ I didn’t want to sign yet. I kept telling him I wanted to do my own thing.”

Eventually, Dolph presented Kenny with terms that he couldn’t turn down. When asked the biggest piece of advice Dolph has given him, Kenny states, “Have fun. Treat your fans right, love your fans, and have fun. That’s the stuff that matters, all the other stuff really ain’t nothing.”

When asked his goals, Kenny reveals he wants to boss up into a CEO just like Dolph. He states, “I want to change other people’s lives, that’s my goal.”