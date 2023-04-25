As the jury quietly deliberates the fate of Pras in his conspiracy case behind closed doors, other members of the public and hip-hop community are being very vocal in sharing their own opinions about the Fugees artist’s role in working with the FBI, including 50 Cent.

During his trial last week, Pras admitted that he had voluntarily offered information to the FBI, claiming that he reported certain information to the government agency because he “thought the FBI should know.”

This information seemed to shock the general public and didn’t sit well with fellow artist 50 Cent, who has had his own share of run-ins with the law. 50 took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a news story with a headline that read: “The Fugees Rapper Pras Admits to Being an FBI Informant.”

50 captioned the photo with: “I knew this fool was a rat. I’m glad I never fvck with this guy. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” following three laughing emojis.

Pras currently faces eleven charges, including conspiracy, witness tampering and failing to register as an agent of China. If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison.