50 Cent Trolls Irv Gotti with Nelly/Ashanti Rumor Meme: ‘Know He Going Through It Right Now’

50 Cent will never miss his attempt to jab at Irv Gotti. In case you missed it, Nelly and Ashanti connected for the Gervonta Davis fight, and now, 50 is making sure the former Murder Inc. boss is seeing it.

Nelly and Ashanti created a stir this weekend. The once-lovers sparked rumors of reuniting after they were spotted together leaving the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia to fight in Las Vegas.

The two sat together at the fight and were also spotted holding hands as they left. Many on social media want to know, are they back together?

Nelly and Ashanti seen holding hands at last night's Davis vs. Garcia match 👀https://t.co/0194agkM2q pic.twitter.com/3hBsM5G0hP — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 23, 2023

Not the one to wait for confirmation, 50 hit Instagram posting a “Somebody Check on Irv Gotti” meme. He added, “HE WILL BE AIGHT. I was in love wit her, and she just popped up with Nelly. LOL.”

You can see 50’s message below and somebody go check on Irv Gotti.