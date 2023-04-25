6LACK has announced his Live Nation-produced Since I Have A Lover international tour. The tour, which is scheduled to begin in the United States on October 1 and includes over 40 concerts across North America and Europe, will have Mereba as support for some of the performances.

Artist presale will go live from April 26th through April 28th at 10 am local time. Tickets will go on sale to the public on April 28 at 10 am local time. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, Meet & Greet with 6LACK, exclusive merch item, early entry & more.

In honor of the occasion, 6LACK has released a new video that perfectly encapsulates the amazing creativity and complexity that lie at the heart of “Since I Have A Lover.”

Advertisement

SINCE I HAVE A LOVER TOUR DATES:

October 1, 2023 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds **

October 4, 2023 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum **

October 5, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater **

October 7, 2023 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic **

October 10, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater **

October 12, 2023 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA **

October 13, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren **

October 15, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex **

October 17, 2023 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium (Denver) **

October 19, 2023 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

October 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

October 22, 2023 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

October 25, 2023 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

October 26, 2023 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans *

October 31, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis *

November 1, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

November 2, 2023 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

November 5, 2023 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom *

November 6, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall – Avant Gardner *

November 8, 2023 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

November 10, 2023 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

November 11, 2023 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

November 13, 2023 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *

November 16, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

November 18, 2023 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

November 19, 2023 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

November 21, 2023 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando *

November 22, 2023 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *

November 24, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

February 12, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre #

February 14, 2024 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 ­­Academy Glasgow #

February 15, 2024 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Apollo #

February 17, 2024 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Birmingham #

February 18, 2024 – London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo #

February 20, 2024 – Paris, France @ Bataclan #

February 21, 2024 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall #

February 22, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique #

February 25, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg #

February 27, 2024 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s Neue Welt #

February 29, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio #

March 1, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns #

March 3, 2024 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall #

Shows supported by special guest *

Show dates supported by Mereba **

Show dates supported by Spinall and Sadboi #