Ab-Soul Announces the Birth of Twins with a JAY-Z “Streets Is Talking” Bar

Ab-Soul has welcomed twins. Hitting Instagram, the TDE rapper pulled a bar from JAY-Z’s verse with Beanie Sigel on “Streets Is Talking” for the perfect caption.

“Everybody stressin. Who’s his babies mom? Who he got pregnant? Let me tell you, uuuhhhh…” Ab-Soul wrote.

Congrats go out to Soulo for the addition to his family.

With new babies to feed, Ab-Soul is ready to get back on the road. With his latest album, Herbert, hitting last year, Soul is ready to take off on his The Intelligent Movement tour.

The summer 2023 run will take Soulo through Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Washington D.C., and more. The tour will run the entire month of June, beginning on June 2 and wrapping on June 30.