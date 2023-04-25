Chance the Rapper has announced his headlining Acid Rap Tenth Anniversary show for August 19 in the United Center in his hometown of Chicago.

Chance will pay tribute to the initiative over the coming months with several must-attend live performances, pop-up shops, merchandise releases, and exclusive music releases.

Chicago’s Saba will support the Acid Rap United Center show.

The artist presale will start on Wednesday, April 26, at 10 am local time, and tickets and VIP packages will be made available after that. Before the main on-sale begins on Friday, April 28 at 10 am local time, there will be additional presales running throughout the week at livenation.com.

This Sunday, April 30, “Juice,” the song that initially introduced listeners to Chance and Acid Rap, is made ultimately available worldwide for the first time across streaming services to commemorate Acid Rap’s tenth anniversary. On the same day, fans will be able to purchase Acid Rap Tenth anniversary merch at shop.chancestuff.com