President Joe Biden has formally announced his re-election bid for the Oval Office. In a video released to social media, Biden reignited a potential rematch with Donald Trump and asked for voters to support his effort to “finish the job.”

The three-minute video highlights the threats of the MAGA group to counter the work done in the previous years, citing the battle for America is continuing.

“When I ran for President four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America – and we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer,” said President Biden. “I know what I want the answer to be. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection. I know America and I know we are good and decent people. I know we are still a country that believes in honesty and respect, and treating each other with dignity. We’re a nation where we give hate no safe harbor. We believe that everyone is equal, and that everyone should be given a fair shot to succeed in this country.”

Advertisement

Additionally, President Biden disclosed the first campaign leadership. The campaign’s national co-chairs will include Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester, Congressman Jim Clyburn, Senators Chris Coons and Tammy Duckworth, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Quentin Fulks will be the principal deputy campaign manager, reporting to Julie Chávez Rodrguez as the campaign manager. With more votes than any other presidential ticket in our nation’s history, President Biden and Vice President Harris were elected to the White House in 2020 thanks in large part to a coalition that was built and expanded by this team.

“This election is a generational moment for Americans across the country to stand up and fight for our democracy and freedoms. To win this fight, we need strong leadership that can build and expand our broad, diverse coalition from 2020,” said President Biden. “With this team leading the charge, we’ll be able to do just that. Julie and Quentin are trusted, effective leaders that know the stakes of this election and will bring their knowledge and energy to managing a campaign that reaches all Americans. Our campaign co-chairs are hardworking public servants that have dedicated their lives to making Americans’ lives better. I’ve been able to count on each and every one of them throughout my career, especially in the most challenging moments. Together, this team brings the expertise, leadership, and work ethic required to win this election and finish the job for the American people.”

“This is a pivotal moment in our history,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. “For two years we have made transformational investments to build a nation in which everyone can be safe and healthy, find a good job, and retire with dignity. In response, extremists have intensified attacks on basic, foundational freedoms and rights. For example, they want to take away a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body. They attack the sacred right to vote and attempt to silence the voice of the people. And they try to block common sense reforms to save lives and keep Americans safe from gun violence. The Republicans running for President want to take our country backwards. We will not let that happen. Just like we did in 2020, we must come together to fight for our democracy, continue to make progress, and make sure all Americans can get ahead and thrive. Joe and I look forward to finishing the job, winning this battle for the soul of the nation, an

You can see the full video below.