Strictly 4 My Fans 2, a new mixtape from G Herbo, will be released this Friday, April 28th, through Machine Entertainment Group.

GloRilla and Chicago newcomers Mello Buckzz and Drench provide guest verses to the upcoming 12-song album. Strictly 4 My Fans 2‘s production features work from a number of longtime collaborators, including Southside, DJ Victoriouz, Oz On The Track, Luca Vialli, and more. Its soundtrack is reminiscent of the grimy, skittering drill rhythms that Lil Herb used to rap over.

The debut of Lil Herb’s first mixtape, Strictly 4 My Fans, in November 2016 when G Herbo was only 21 years old, was a turning point in his career. When Strictly 4 My Fans was made available across all platforms, Herb started the process of going from being a local block celebrity to a major music artist.

The intensity heard in the lyrics on Strictly 4 My Fans 2 on tracks like “Off Days,” “Fuck Opps,” and “Watch Me Ball Pt 2” pay homage to the hunger felt seven years ago. The album was released with his day-one followers in mind. The first installment of G Herbo’s ongoing series of retrospective mixtapes honoring his career is titled Strictly 4 My Fans 2.

Strictly 4 My Fans 2 Tracklist:

1.No Limit Feat. Drench

2.Watch Me Ball Pt. 2

3.Outside feat. GloRilla & Mello Buckzz

4.What You Need

5.Fuck Opps

6.Everyday

7.Off Days

8.Dead Or Alive

9.We Don’t Care

10.Letter To My Love

11.Any Other Way

12.Feel This