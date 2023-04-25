N.O.R.E. Salutes T.I. And Boosie for Not Escalating Disagreement: ‘Black Men Can Get Together and Talk It Out’

For a while, T.I. and Boosie exchanged words, and it didn’t appear it would take the best turn until they were spotted together in the St. Louis airport, and boy, N.O.R.E. is glad to see it.

In case you missed it, during Boosie’s Vlad TV residency, he called T.I. a snitch for statements the rapper made on a podcast he once hosted.

HipHopDX notes the two were alongside each other in St. Louis after a show they both were scheduled for, and it appears to have been a peaceful situation, which would confirm a recent statement from T.I.

Boosie & TI ran into each other at the airport 😳 pic.twitter.com/vV8bKNfdwW — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 9, 2023

T.I. says he and Boosie Badazz have come to an agreement with the latter knowing he “misspoke” about The King’s criminal case. Appearing on TMZ, T.I. stated any ill feelings were gone.

“I believe that someone has come to terms with that understanding, and it’ll be handled offline,” Tip shared. “It ain’t no beef.”

While on Drink Champs, N.O.R.E. reflected on the moment with Wiz Khalifa, stating he was happy the two rappers avoided “war.”

“Y’all could have just done a whole bunch of tremendous crazy shit, but the fact that y’all show that two Black men can get together and talk it out, I really commend that, I really respect that.”

You can hear the entire Drink Champs episode below.