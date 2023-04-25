This past weekend, NYC graffiti enthusiasts as well as those lucky enough to be in town for the weekend had the opportunity to meet and greet two of the Rotten Apple’s most prolific writers; NICEO CM and STEM YNN.

Both artists were on hand in Lower Manhattan’s graffiti haven Scrapyard NYC, where they signed copies of books, prints, canvasses and everything else with their name on it for those fortunate enough to get their hands on some of their limited pieces. The exhibit/signing, which was dubbed the “Real Graff vs. Anti-Graffiti” show, drew new fans and faithful supporters of the dynamic duo, who hail from the Upper West Side of Manhattan and the Flatbush section of Brooklyn respectively.

The show was scheduled to only take place on Saturday, but with such a large turnout until closing, STEM and NICEO came out for an encore appearance on Sunday for those who didn’t catch them on the 22nd.

STEM YNN(Your Neighborhood’s Next) and NICEO CM(Criminal Minded) have been killing the Tri-State and beyond for the past five years with their whole car, freight train productions that seem to be rolling out daily. STEM, who has perfected the art of caricature along with NICEO and his underground-to-commercial letter formation have created an unprecedented team that has brought pride back to NYC graff.