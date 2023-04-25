His name is Jimmy Butler. “Playoff Jimmy” made an appearance on Monday night, putting the Milwaukee Bucks on the brink of elimination behind a massive 56-point explosion.
The HEAT won 119-114, beating a returning Giannis Antentokounmpo and putting the Bucks on upset alert as a one-seed.
Jimmy Butler moved into a fourth-place tie for the most points scored in a playoff game in NBA history with Charles Barkley. Ahead of him are Mitchael Jordan (63), Eligin Baylor (61), and Donovan Mitchell (57).
“I love the competitive aspect of [the playoffs],” Butler said in post game. “This is where all the best players, they show up and they show out. I’m not saying I’m one of those best players; I just want to be looked at as such.
For the game, Butler finished 19-of-28 from the field and 15-of-18 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds.
The series now shifts back to Milwaukee in a “win or go home” situation for the Bucks. Game 5 is Wednesday.
You can see Jimmy’s incredible game below.