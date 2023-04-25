SOURCE SPORTS: Jimmy Butler Drops 56 in One of the Greatest Playoff Performances of All-Time

His name is Jimmy Butler. “Playoff Jimmy” made an appearance on Monday night, putting the Milwaukee Bucks on the brink of elimination behind a massive 56-point explosion.

This closing group DID THAT 😤 pic.twitter.com/N7twd9c4nu — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 25, 2023

The HEAT won 119-114, beating a returning Giannis Antentokounmpo and putting the Bucks on upset alert as a one-seed.

Jimmy Butler moved into a fourth-place tie for the most points scored in a playoff game in NBA history with Charles Barkley. Ahead of him are Mitchael Jordan (63), Eligin Baylor (61), and Donovan Mitchell (57).

4th quarter comeback & a Jimmy masterclass has us at a 3-1 series lead. Relive tonight's exciting win Through The Lens 📸@MiamiHEAT // @Chain — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 25, 2023

“I love the competitive aspect of [the playoffs],” Butler said in post game. “This is where all the best players, they show up and they show out. I’m not saying I’m one of those best players; I just want to be looked at as such.

Jimmy mf Butler!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) April 25, 2023

For the game, Butler finished 19-of-28 from the field and 15-of-18 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds.

The series now shifts back to Milwaukee in a “win or go home” situation for the Bucks. Game 5 is Wednesday.

You can see Jimmy’s incredible game below.