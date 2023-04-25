The bear roared in overtime of Game 4 of a first-round playoff series. Unfortunately for the city of Memphis, that bear wore Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold, not playing for the Grizzlies. In overtime, LeBron James took Dillon Brooks off the dribble from near half court for an And-1 lay-up to put the Grizzlies away for the night and open a 3-1 hole for the West’s 2-seed.

That’s a baaaaaad man. pic.twitter.com/JoSjZTDFnJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 25, 2023

With the ball going through the hoop and the ref whistleblowing, LeBron focused on the Cryop.com Arena faithful and let out a roar that fired up the Lakers fans. James finished with his first 20-20 game, dropping 22 points and 20 rebounds. He would also add seven assists and two blocks.

Add another one to the record books.



Salute, King 👑 pic.twitter.com/oXV35E3OhO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 25, 2023

“I’ve done some pretty cool things in my career,” James said. “I’ve never had 20 and 20 before. So, that’s pretty cool, I guess.”

What is cooler for King James is defending homecourt, needing just to win one of the final three games in this series to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

“He understands for us to get all of our other guys to do and make the right plays and sacrifice themselves, he has to be at the top of that list,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “Those charges represent him doing whatever it takes to put us in a position to succeed.”

A lot of smiles in the Lakers locker room. pic.twitter.com/HaRI1yV7HH — Laker Central (@LakerCentral365) April 25, 2023

In the game, Austin Reaves led the Lakers with scoring, dropping 23 points, Jarred Vanderbilt added 15, and D’Angelo Russell added 17. Desmond Bane had 36 points for the Grizzlies, Ja Morant added 19, and controversial Dillon Brooks had 11 points on 4-out-of-11 shooting.

D'Angelo Russell on his huge back-to-back threes in the fourth quarter and the #Lakers chemistry through the Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/5fBEg9xlbw — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 25, 2023

Morant or Brooks did not make themselves available to the media after the game.