With news anchor Don Lemon’s abrupt firing from CNN, rapper Rick Ross made light of the situation by offering the prime time television host a job at his popular chicken wing establishment.

After it was announced yesterday that Lemon was fired from CNN after 17 years, the Bawse offered Lemon a job as a fry cook at one of his Wing Stop restaurants.

“Just found out Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. Damn, dawg,” the MMG capo said in a video on his IG story. “But guess what? The brothers got your back We hiring at Wingstop. And for some reason I believe you know what you doing with the lemon pepper wings, so man, just send over your résumé … I’ma make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother. Stay solid, brother.”

Ross then came up with an alternative for Lemon, which was a pitch to his Rapstar Energy Drink partner. “Just came up with a wonderful idea — well, really, Don, you helped me come up with this,” he said. “I need to hit the team over at Rapstar Energy Drink and let ’em know we should introduce the Don Lemon flavor. What y’all think? Aye, Don, we got you brother!”

Rick Ross offering Don lemon a job at wing stop after he got fired from CNN has me in tears!!! 🤣💀🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LrtOYS7YEG — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 25, 2023

Lemon announced his sudden departure from CNN in a tweet, saying theire were “larger issues” behind his firing.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” he wrote. “I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”