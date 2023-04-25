The I AM ATHLETE podcast launched its first episode of I AM HIP HOP with super-producer Timbaland where he discussed his illustrious career, but he also where he surprisingly claimed that he discovered famed rapper/actor Ludacris.

Timbo named some of his favorite artists, including the late DMX and Guru of GangStarr. He also mentioned Atlanta Hip Hop mainstay Ludacris, to which he added that he was the one responsible for his success.

“I was the one who found Ludacris. Because Ludacris was working in the radio station, and I was like, ‘Hey, ain’t nobody sign you? What’s going on here?’ [He was like], ‘Nah man.’ Then he came down to Virginia and we did ‘Phat Rabbit,’ and from there, labels started calling,” said Timbaland. The VA native added, “He asked me one time, ‘Would you sign to Def Jam or Elektra?’ I said, ‘Man, you better go to Def Jam.’ And I didn’t know how the business go. I just backed them ’cause I knew he was incredible.”

See the interview above.