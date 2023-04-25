A white battle rapper got the exposure he was not looking for after he was punched in the face by his opposition for calling his opponent a “n***a”.

William Wolf, who is white, spit a few solid bars at his opponent, Philly’s Avenue C , saying, “I ain’t like these other battle rappers, they talk too much, saying I can’t use the n-word in this battle, my n***a….” Before he could get the last word out of his mouth, Avenue C delivered a hard right jab to Wolf’s mouth.

White Battle Rapper gets punched in the face after calling his opponent the n-word. pic.twitter.com/N2uVla4nwQ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 24, 2023

The two were separated by other onlookers but not before William Wolf was fully embarrassed by Avenue C.. See the footage above.

