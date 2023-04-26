These flights are getting outrageous. An American Airlines passenger was arrested after urinating on another passenger midflight.

According to TMZ, the incident happened on a trip from New York to New Delhi, leading to one passenger opening their pants and urinating on the other one. That passenger was immediately arrested upon arrival in New Delhi.

“American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruption on board,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Hip-Hop also had a recent flight issue. Desiigner is facing charges after exposing himself on an airplane. The rapper has been charged with indecent exposure after pulling out his penis and masturbating in first class on a Delta Airlines flight.

According to TMZ, legal docs state Desiigner would not stop masturbating despite repeated asks from flight attendants. He was eventually moved to the back of the plane and was cared for by two friends. When Desiigner stood up, a jar of Vaseline dropped into the aisle.

But Desiigner had an explanation for himself. Once he was with authorities in Minnesota, the rapper said he “didn’t really get much…cootie” during his Japan visit and was “brick hard” during his flight. In addition, Desiigner also said a flight attendant turned him on, and by flashing her, he thought it would provide “encouragement.”

Desiigner was stated not to have been under the influence. In a statement after the trip, he wrote about a mental illness.