Atlanta crooner Jacquees is excited about what he has in store this weekend. The self-proclaimed “King of R&B” will be in Houston to perform at a community event. The Houston Botanic Garden hosts its second annual Celebrez en Rose wine and music festival this weekend. Attendees should wear pink and white. The festival highlights black businesses and products.

The “B.E.D.” singer loves performing and Texas and is even happier to support Black-owned businesses. He spoke with ABC 13 in Houston about the event.

“Being able to say, ‘Hey this is Black-owned’, and people loving it and people who aren’t Black want to support, you know, it feels good. For me to be on the forefront of Black people, to represent us, it feels really good.”

Jacquees is a business owner himself as he opened a wine and tapas bar earlier this year in Georgia. The 29-year-old is ready to give the fans a great show as he reminds people that he never lip-syncs. Along with Jacquees, MC Lyte and Big Freedia will hit the stage as well.