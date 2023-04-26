Latto no longer has to worry about her airport arrest and gun charge that she rapped about on Mello Buckzz’s “Boom Pt.2.”

I got locked up in the airport, goddamn, forgot the gun

In the head, I keep me one

In case you missed it, Latto was trying to catch a flight in May 2021. Upon her arrival at LAX, the rapper forgot she had a gun in her bag, which was discovered by security and led to her being detained.

In an update, TMZ revealed the charges were dismissed after Latto completed 120 hours of court-mandated community service and wrapped up a gun and safety course.

Advertisement

“I am extremely pleased with the outcome and glad my client can move forward with her flourishing career,” Latto’s attorney Jamal Tooson stated.

In additional Latto news, she just dropped off a new banger in “Put It On Da Floor. Tap into that below.