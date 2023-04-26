The iconic clothing brand Lee has announced a new collaboration with Dragon Ball Z available in the United States and Europe. The two iconic global brands are celebrating their first ever collaboration with a curated capsule of tops and shorts that highlight classic Dragon Ball Z characters.

As an epic ode to late ‘90s and Y2K culture, the collaboration takes a nostalgic look at style from the early days of Dragon Ball Z. For thirty years, this franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, with impact across fashion, music, and culture. Connecting to Lee, one of the world’s most iconic apparel brands, was a natural fit—pun intended.

“A generation of fans were introduced to anime through Dragon Ball Z in the ‘90s, and that same generation grew up wearing Lee®. This capsule takes a fun approach to blend authentic nostalgia with trend. We’re excited to introduce it to fans of yesterday and today,” said Joe Broyles, global vice president of collaborations at Lee.

Advertisement

The collection focuses on tops and tees with select shorts and a knit dress for women. Styles are in men’s, women’s, and unisex sizes. Bright colors and Dragon Ball Z characters and logos adorn each piece.

Check out a highlight of top styles available in the US and EMEA.

Photo Credit: ©Lee ©B.S./S.,T.A.

For more information CLICK HERE