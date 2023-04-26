Michael Blackson isn’t trying to hear Desiigner call his recent airline issue mental health.

In case you missed it, Desiigner faces charges after exposing himself on an airplane. The rapper has been charged with indecent exposure after pulling out his penis and masturbating in first class on a Delta Airlines flight.

According to TMZ, legal docs state Desiigner would not stop masturbating despite repeated asks from flight attendants. He was eventually moved to the back of the plane and was cared for by two friends. When Desiigner stood up, a jar of Vaseline dropped into the aisle.

But Desiigner had an explanation for himself. Once he was with authorities in Minnesota, the rapper said he “didn’t really get much…cootie” during his Japan visit and was “brick hard” during his flight. In addition, Desiigner also said a flight attendant turned him on, and by flashing her, he thought it would provide “encouragement.”

Desiigner was stated not to have been under the influence. In a statement after the trip, he wrote about a mental illness.

Hitting Twitter, Michael Blackson is calling cap.

“Who was caught masturbating on a plane then blamed it on mental health lol, neega it was a long flight and you was horny just say that,” Blackson wrote.

I love America because we can do some crazy shit we are aware of then when we get caught we blame it on mental health, modasucka cut it out you just a freak neega that got caught — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) April 25, 2023