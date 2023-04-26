With no tentative trial date or bond to be released until trial, former No Limit rapper Mystikal continues to sit behind bars as his rape trial that was slated to begin in June has now been delayed.

According to a recent news reports, Mystikal’s attorney, Tiffany Myles Crosby, requested the delay to continue the jury trial because she needed time “to become abreast of all pertinent issues in this matter in order to provide efficient representation.”

Crosby requested the delay, but did not ask for a new trial date and Ascension Parish prosecutors did not oppose Crosby’s request.

Last month, Crosby requested a gag order be placed on the rape and false imprisonment case because of the massive amount of publicity the case has received. Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, is facing life in prison after being indicted for. first-degree rape charge stemming from an incident in July 2022 at his Ascension Parish home. Tyler was formally charged with rape and nine other charges this past September.

The rape charge alone comes with a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

The other charges Mystikal faces include false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and illegal possession of Xanax.

Mystikal has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

It was later alleged that Mystikal forced his victim to pray with him before he allegedly raped her. Prosecutors say that the “Danger” rapper was high during the incident and claimed he wanted to get rid of any “bad spirits” before he sexually assaulted her.

The woman, who is still unidentified, claims that Mystikal assaulted her in his Prairieville home after accusing her of stealing $100 from him. She also alleges he pulled out her hair, took her car keys and cell phone in order to keep her from leaving his residence.