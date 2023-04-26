An OnlyFans model that boosted her popularity due to her uncanny resemblance to Kim Kardashian passed away while getting surgery.


Reports have confirmed that Christina Ashten Gourkan died of a heart attack while undergoing surgery that doctors said “that took a turn for the worse.” She was only 24 years old. Gourkani’s family said they aren’t releasing additional details now. 

On a GoFundMe post geared towards funeral costs her family wrote, “It is with deep sorrow and an [immensely] heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani.” 

