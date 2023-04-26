With the Iverson collection, specialized strains, limited-edition merchandise, and a visit from Al Harrington and Allen Iverson, Viola made its formal debut in Nevada.

The People’s Champ offered love to fans, friends, and employees by signing autographs and embracing everyone who stopped by to support them. In contrast, friends of the brand, NBA Veterans Steven Jackson and CJ Watson, showed up to support and enjoy the atmosphere.

Customers can now purchase the Iverson collection at Health for Life Las Vegas and RISE Henderson, as well as Viola’s premium flower, exclusively at all regional RISE shops.

