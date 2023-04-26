In case you didn’t know, Oakland rapper Saweetie is 1/4th Filipina. Though she has never been there before, she gets the opportunity to visit the Philippines this weekend. The “So Icy” rapper is the headliner for a concert in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. The reason for the concert is the FIBA Basketball World Cup Draw

At the Draw, FIBA will announce players for all 32 teams for the upcoming competition. The FIBA Basketball World Cup will embark on a new path as the tournament will be across three countries. Along with the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan will also host the event. The last FIBA Basketball World Cup was held in China, and the last time the Philippines hosted the FIBA Basketball World Cup was 1978.

This year’s event will happen at the Araneta Coliseum. Besides Saweetie hitting the stage, fans also get to see hometown favorites perform, such as Sarah Geronimo and Billy Crawford.

