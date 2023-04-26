SOURCE SPORTS: Ice Trae Appears and Saves the Hawks, Clippers, and T-Wolves Go Home in Night of Game 5s

Only two teams were able to get it done in a night of three potential Game 5 closeouts in the NBA Playoffs. The sweep didn’t happen because Trae Young went full Ice Trae mode.

At a point in the fourth quarter of Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks, the Hawks were on the ropes. Up 13, the Hawks battled back, led by Trae Young, who dropped a couple of bombs from three-point range, one securing the 119-117 victory. The Hawks got the win without Young’s superstar partner Dejounte Murray.

“I FaceTimed him as soon as I got in the locker room,” Young said. “I told him ‘Be ready.’ I told him before the game that we were going to take care of business so he can play in Atlanta.”

Young finished with 28 points, 13 assists, and four rebounds. The series will shift back to Atlanta on Thursday for Game 6.

DM5 back for Game 6 pic.twitter.com/yyzMYIT5gO — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 26, 2023

The Denver Nuggets were able to dispatch the Minnesota Timberwolves. Back in Denver, the Nuggets took the strongest punch from the two stars of the Wolves, Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony Towns, in order to get to the next round.

“To win a series, I don’t care 8-seed, 1-seed, all that other B.S. — to win a series in the playoffs is hard,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “So I’m really proud of our guys.”

League MVP Nikola Jokic notched another triple-double, dropping 28 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 assists. Murray added 35 as the team now preps for their next series.

In an attempt to secure a win and force Game 6, Edwards missed a three-point bomb and ran immediately off the court.

"I'm really proud of our guys."



Coach after the game 🎙 pic.twitter.com/tRjYTR2dtk — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 26, 2023

Roll the tape 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Cos3js2kh4 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 26, 2023

The Nuggets will face the offenseive juggernaut of the Phoenix Suns led by a Devin Booker who is absolutely on fire. Book dropped 47 points to lead the Suns pass the Los Angeles Clippers and close the series 4-1.

Making a hell of a one-two punch, Durant added 31 points but could only praise what he witnessed Booker do.

“It was spiritual,” Durant said. “His impact and his presence just means a lot to us. That was incredible to see and to be a part of.”