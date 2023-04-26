Tory Lanez’ sentencing for shooting Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion was delayed while Tory prepares to appeal his conviction. Last week, Tory shared a message on his Instagram with the LA District Attorney demanding justice.

He wrote:

Until my court date I’ll be posting the OUTRAGEOUS & DISGUSTING INJUSTICES used against me by the PROSECUTION to get the conviction they so DESPERATELY wanted, DESPITE the evidence they knew existed.

Now Tory’s attorney, Jose Baez posted to his Instagram Stories claiming DNA evidence will exonerate his client.

Baez wrote:

Today is National DNA day and we are happy to announce that Tory Lanez will be releasing information about the DNA in his case that gave false & misleading information to his jury: #freetorylanez.