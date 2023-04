All Robert McCall wanted to do was move to Italy and live a peaceful, retired life. But no, the local mafia had to come and disturb his and the community’s peace. That is the plot of The Equalizer 3, starring Denzel Washington and directed by Antoine Fuqua.

The film is the fifth collaboration between Fuqua and Washington but makes for the reconnection of the Man on Fire star and that film’s co-star Dakota Fanning.

You can see the trailer for the film below.

