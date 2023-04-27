Due to his failure to turn himself in earlier for a previous firearms case, Detroit rapper 42 Dugg was given a year in federal prison on Wednesday (April 27).

According to The Detroit News, Dugg was facing a maximum of five years in prison, but U.S. District Judge William Ray II kept the sentence at one year. The recommended sentence was six years. Upon release, Dugg will pay a $20,000 fine and must not use any illegal drugs.

42 Dugg has been in an Atlanta prison for nearly a year. His last moment of freedom was enjoying a Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors game in Memphis.

Advertisement