The BET Awards will return LIVE from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25, according to BET. During Culture’s Biggest Night’s LIVE telecast on BET, five decades of Hip Hop will be honored.

“We are thrilled to be back in LA for BET Awards 2023 and to celebrate a huge cultural milestone – the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “For five decades, Hip Hop has not only influenced American culture but has become a global phenomenon and one of the most influential musical genres of our lifetime. From music to fashion, art, and entertainment, we are honored to have always provided a platform for Hip Hop to thrive. We look forward to paying tribute to the pioneers and innovators as we amplify the new generation of Hip Hop artists like only BET can.”

The annual event will be directed and executive produced by Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy serving as co-executive producer for BET. The production company for the program is Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serve as Executive Producers.

