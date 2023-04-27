Many think mixtapes are a thing of the past, but Jordana of Earth revives and puts a fresh spin on the mixtape era. Although the genre isn’t necessarily Hip-Hop/Rap, the mixtape feel is felt through the raw aspect of “Green Tapes.” “Green Tapes” is a four-track tape that features two previously released records, “Truth” and “Springtime.” The mixtape starts with the spacey R&B/Soul, Melodic Hip-Hop/Rap song, “Truth,” moves onto the bouncy Neo-Soul track, “High Life,” then jumps to the eclectic Alternative R&B jam, “Springtime,” and ends with the vulnerable Alternative R&B record, “Best.”



“Green Tapes” was a series of demos. Jordana of Earth wanted to keep the original recordings and have the recordings have a stripped back sound. The idea behind this was to have the music sound more authentic and heartfelt. Each one of the songs on “Green Tapes” was written and recorded either inside of hotels or Airbnbs, or inside of Jordana of Earth’s home studio. The intimate nature of the writing and recording process sets the stage for the subjects and topics discussed: intimacy, distance, personal growth, career highs and lows, love, and heartbreak.



The Canadian native paints vivid pictures with her songs within “Green Tapes.” Particularly, her songs, “High Life” and “Best,” which take deep dives into relationships. With “High Life” discussing lovers that are growing apart, mainly because one is choosing the high life over love. “Best” does its best at describing a jilted lover and how one tries to live lavishly to mask the pain of reeling from a breakup.



“Green Tapes” puts Jordana of Earth’s writing chops on full display, but also showcases her engineering, mixing, and mastering skills too as that was all done by herself. She enlisted producers NOS (Noah Kaba), LIVEWRE (Ethan Palinkas), MARCO (Marco Saffioti), and Origin (Isaiah Fitzgerald) to produce the records on “Green Tapes.” “Green Tapes” serves as a prelude to Jordana of Earth’s sophomore EP, “Illusions.” Green symbolizes new beginnings and growth, so Jordana of Earth invites fans to follow her journey as she enters the next chapter of her artistic career and continues her rise to superstardom.



Follow Jordana of Earth here: https://www.instagram.com/jordanaofearth/