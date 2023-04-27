The highly awaited return of Hartbeat Weekend, a four-day comedy and music extravaganza including Kevin Hart, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Ludacris, Kaskade, and RL Grime, has been announced by Kevin Hart and his global entertainment firm, Hartbeat. The action-packed weekend, which runs from July 6–9 at Resorts World Las Vegas, will include a variety of special events, live performances, and parties.

Kicking off July 6th…My Birthday Weekend.. I’m taking over Resorts World Las Vegas for HARTBEAT weekend. 4 days of comedy, music and a non-stop party – featuring myself, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Ludacris plus special surprise guests ….. go to https://t.co/64yqGU3Gzz & GET YO… pic.twitter.com/yWtHXBWyjQ — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 26, 2023

The first major event for fans will be Kevin Hart’s birthday celebration at Zouk Nightclub on July 6 with a live performance by Ludacris. The second major event will be the end of Kevin Hart’s REALITY CHECK TOUR at Resorts World Theatre. The first-ever Hartbeat Poker Invitational, live stand-up comedy shows at Jalisco Underground, pool parties at Ayu Dayclub, and many more headline other activities.

“Hartbeat Weekend has always been an amazing celebration of comedy, culture, and music, so you know we had to bring out all the stops for this year’s return,” said Kevin Hart. “We’ve put together an amazing, action-packed weekend and I can’t wait to see it all unfold as Hartbeat takes over Resorts World.”

“We’re thrilled to team up with Resorts World and bring Hartbeat Weekend to the next level with even more experiences that will bring out the biggest names in comedy and music,” said Jeff Clanagan, Hartbeat President & Chief Distribution Officer. “Hartbeat has always connected people together through laughter and joy, so we can’t wait for fans to immerse themselves in this experiential weekend and celebrate with us.”

“We’re pushing the envelope this year with an incredible talent lineup and the inaugural poker invitational,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “We’re honored to have Hartbeat Weekend here and can’t wait to make this a unique experience for our guests. It’ll be one for the books.”

Tickets for this highly-anticipated experience go on sale to the public Friday, April 28, at 10:00 AM PT here. You can learn more about the weekend’s festivities here.