Several reports have confirmed that Los Angeles rapper MoneySign Suede died behind bars after being stabbed in the neck. He was only 22 years old.

MoneySign Suede, whose real name is Jaime Brugada Valdez, was killed in an altercation in the shower at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad, California on Tuesday(April 25). Valdez was stabbed in the neck and died at the scene.

AP News reported, “Valdez was sent there after being sentenced in Riverside County last December to serve two years and eight months on two charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, according to state corrections officials.”

