Jeeter, the well-known cannabis lifestyle brand known for its outstanding customer service and best-selling pre-rolls, teamed up with Dwyane Wade, a Jeeter board member and close friend of the company’s executive team, to host “High Dining,” a star-studded 420 event, in Beverly Hills on April 20.

The innovative dinner experience welcomed illustrious guests like Saweetie, Gabrielle Union, Rose Bertram, Roget, Pearl Thusi, Karreuche, Dj Ruckus, and Seth Green. It paired five dishes with some of Jeeter’s premium strains like a sommelier would pair wine. The event, which Dwyane Wade and Jeeter hosted, included a private comedy presentation by Jay Pharoah. With an amazing drone show featuring Wade’s #3 jersey, Jeeter thanks basketball legend Dwyane Wade for co-hosting the event.

High Dining Drone Show

The lavish celebration is the first of several 4/20 celebrations that the company hopes to hold, adding to the already remarkable customer experiences offered by Jeeter, including their merchandise, pop-up Jeeter Marts, and the equally star-studded Jeeter Day.

Advertisement

You can see the images from the event below.