Coach Prime, a docuseries nominated for a Sports Emmy, has been renewed for a second season by Prime Video Sports. Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders made the announcement today while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show.

BREAKING NEWS: Season two of Coach Prime has been green lit by Prime Video..



LET'S GOOOO @DeionSanders 👏 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/SeJefo4GLy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2023

“The customer reception of Season 1 of Coach Prime far exceeded expectations. Our customers loved getting an inside look as Deion Sanders established a culture of teamwork, belief, and winning at JSU.” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content. “Deion has brought that same leadership to Colorado and has had an instant impact on recruiting and expectations. We can’t wait to witness this season unfold through the lives of the players and coaches at Colorado, and we are excited to deliver more must-watch football content to the Prime Video schedule this fall.”

Constance Schwartz-Morini, co-founder/CEO of SMAC Entertainment and executive producer of Coach Prime said, “We are thrilled to begin production with Prime Video on the second season of Coach Prime. Viewers can expect an exclusive, inside look at a historic Power Five football program, as Coach Prime embarks on a new journey to enact change, inspire, and build a winning team at Colorado. #weainthardtofind”

Constance Schwartz-Morini, FredAnthony Smith, and Michael Strahan of SMAC Entertainment are the executive producers of Coach Prime. SMAC Productions, a branch of SMAC Entertainment, and Prime Video Sports collaborated to create Coach Prime.