Roddy Ricch is selling his home in Beverly Hills. He purchased it in 2021 for $5.6 million, and it has been on the market since October 2022. The “The Box” rapper originally asked for $5.9 million for his home, but that has gone down since. Now, Roddy Ricch is asking for $5.75 million.

The home is over 3,000 square feet, with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Some of the features include a fireplace, wood floors, and glass doors. Also, the main bedroom comes with a private deck. Outside the private abode is a pool, spa, and a seating area to lounge in.

Besides the pool and spa, there’s more land and a basketball court. This property is easy to miss, hidden behind huge palm trees and bushes.

