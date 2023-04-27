Giannis Antentokounmpo is not trying to hear any conversation of failure after the Milwaukee Bucks’ season ended way earlier than expected. The Bucks lost Game 5 128-126 in an overtime thriller to Jimmy Butler and the Miami HEAT.

In the loss, the Bucks became the fourth No. 1 seed to drop a series to a No. 8 seed in a best-of-seven series in NBA history. Speaking to the press after the game, Antentokounmpo blasted the idea that he and the team failed.

“It’s not a failure; it’s steps to success,” Antetokounmpo said. “There’s always steps to it. Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure? That’s what you’re telling me?

“It’s a wrong question. There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days. Some days you’re able to be successful, some days you’re not. Some days it’s your turn, some days it’s not your turn. And that’s what sports is about. You don’t always win. Sometimes other people win. And this year somebody else is going to win, simple as that.”

Antentokounmpo left it all on the floor, dropping 38 points and 20 rebounds. You can hear him sound off below.