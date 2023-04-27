Kawhi Leonard mysteriously exited the Los Angeles Clippers first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. We now know he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee.

According to ESPN, the team and Leonard will head into the offseason developing a treatment plan. The injury occurred in Game 1 of the series and was originally believed to be a right knee sprain. Leonard played through the injury in Game 2.

ESPN also notes this is the second injury to Leonard’s knee in two of the last three playoffs. He had a partial tear in his right ACL during the 2021 Western Conference Finals.

