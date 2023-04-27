A Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj VERZUZ battle would certainly crash the Internet. According to Swizz Beatz, the battle is still a possibility. Hitting The Breakfast Club, Swizz was asked about the possibility of said battle, and he kept it short.

“I can’t say, I can’t say.” He later added, “if we gone have you wait this long, it’s definitely going to be worth it.”

Another VERZUZ Battle we are waiting on is Diddy and Jermaine Dupri. More on that here. You can hear Swizz’s statements below.

