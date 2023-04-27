Latto had one of the best sets at Coachella and now we know Teyana Taylor directed it. Hitting Instagram, Taylor revealed she is now the Creative Director for Latto and will assist in her shows moving forward.

“The Aunties are not just regular creative directors, we’re cool creative directors. I am truly a proud AUNTEYYYYYYYYYYYYY @latto777 you did ya big one both weekends. Im so proud of your growth, willingness to be a student to better your craft and your dedication! I’m so excited for the journey ahead with you as your CD. 4 shows down together and a lot more to goooooooo! Let’s goooooo!

Super proud of the whole team for making both weekends of Coachella magical, love y’all!! Squad credits coming next post! #coachella #lattochella #theauntiesproduction”