R&B legend Toni Braxton reveals she almost lost her life last year. Braxton lives with lupus nephritis and battles it every day. According to the “Un-Break My Heart” singer, systemic lupus erythematosus caused her to have a coronary stent placed over her heart. As Braxton goes to her usual doctor’s appointments, one day, she felt she didn’t need to because she didn’t have any issues. But, instead went anyway, and her doctor informed her he needed to place the stent in her now. If not, Toni Braxton would be on the verge of a heart attack.

Before going to the doctor, she was experiencing chest pains but thought it was from grieving, not her health. Her sister, Traci, passed away in March of last year. She told TODAY that she wasn’t aware of how serious it was.

“I just thought it was just sadness. It turned out to be much more serious, and I just dismissed the signs…and a lot of people tend to do that.”

The Secrets singer has always been involved with spreading awareness about lupus. She has a partnership with Aurinia as they have come up with the “Get Uncomfortable” campaign. This campaign serves as a tool to inform people with lupus on how to take care of their kidneys and monitor lupus. Braxton and Aurinia launched the campaign back in October and have affected thousands of patients.

Advertisement