Trae Young and Hawks Bump Janet Jackson off ATL Tour Date With Game 6: ‘She Can Be at the Game Now’

The Atlanta Hawks were able to survive in Game 5 of their series against the Boston Celtics, bringing Game 6 to their homecourt of State Farm Arena. One issue, night two of Janet Jackson’s tour was set for the same venue.

The Hawks bumped the legendary singer’s show to Friday, but Trae Young has a special message for Ms. Jackson.

“Sorry not sorry to this LEGEND.. Hope she can be at the game now,” Young wrote.

😕 ..sorry not sorry to this LEGEND.. Hope she can be at the game now! 🫡 https://t.co/LiNGoRjQLR — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 26, 2023

At a point in the fourth quarter of Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks, the Hawks were on the ropes. Up 13, the Hawks battled back, led by Trae Young, who dropped a couple of bombs from three-point range, one securing the 119-117 victory. The Hawks got the win without Young’s superstar partner Dejounte Murray.

“I FaceTimed him as soon as I got in the locker room,” Young said. “I told him ‘Be ready.’ I told him before the game that we were going to take care of business so he can play in Atlanta.”

Young finished with 28 points, 13 assists, and four rebounds. The series will shift back to Atlanta on Thursday for Game 6.