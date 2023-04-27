Jerry Springer has died at age 79. In a statement to TMZ, a family spokesperson stated Springer was battling a “brief illness” leading to his death.

A source disclosed to TMZ he died from cancer, which was recently diagnosed, taking a turn this week leading to his death. Springer died in his Chicago area home.

Springer is a television icon, hosting the wild The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years. He would also go on to become a TV judge and reality star. Before his tv run, Springer was the mayor of Cincinnati in 1977 and also launched bids for U.S. Congress in the 1970s.

He was survived by his daughter Katie and sister Evelyn.