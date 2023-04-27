Grammy-award winning singer Toni Braxton revealed she experienced a life-threatening health scare after living with lupus for more than 15 years. The eldest Braxton likely avoided a ‘widowmaker’ heart attack by going to a doctor appointment she almost skipped because she ‘felt fine’. “I just thought it was just sadness,” 55-year old Braxton told Today. “It turned out to be much more serious, and I just dismissed the signs … and a lot of people tend to do that.”





The ‘Breathe Again’ singer shared how a pain in her chest turned into an almost heart attack. Braxton has lupus, an autoimmune disease that causes the body to attack healthy tissue. She told Today that lupus was putting stress on her heart, which led to the blockage in her artery. Toni is now warning people to check on their health and not miss checkups and appointments. She is now partnering with Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to encourage people to prioritize their kidney health. “If I had not done that appointment, I would not be here today talking to you guys,” Braxton tells Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.