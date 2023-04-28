The road to Conway The Machine’s major label Shady/Interscope Records debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes, was undeniably impactful and incredibly redemptive. Universally hailed by critics and fans alike, the album was also his commercial breakthrough, as God Don’t Make Mistakes rose to the top of DSP charts and was also his highest-charting Billboard project to date.

While God Don’t Make Mistakes was Conway’s de-facto origin story, it will also serve as the bridge to the next phase of his already decorated career; which begins with his next album Won’t He Do It.



Now, fans won’t have to wait much longer as Conway has announced that Won’t He Do It will be released on 5-5-23. In addition to releasing a new single, “The Chosen,” which features his emerging Drumwork Music Group artist Jae Skeese, he also released the album’s track-listing. Won’t He Do It is now available for pre-order at all DSP’s.

In addition to the release of Won’t He Do It’s second single. Conway also announced the Won’t He Do It Spring Tour featuring Sauce Walka and Jae Skeese, which will touch down in 18 cities starting on 5-26 in Chicago. You can visit Conway’s digital HQ for all corresponding tour dates.

Conway The Machine’s new solo album, Won’t He Do It, will be released on 5-5-23 via Drumwork Music Group/EMPIRE.