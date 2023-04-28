French Montana has announced FOR KHADIJA (For His Mother Khadija), which will have its world premiere on June 16 at the Tribeca Film Festival this year.

The film, which will be directed by Mandon Lovett and executive produced by Aubrey “Drake” Graham and Sean “Diddy” Combs, will highlight the sacrifices made by an immigrant woman who left her native country and took various jobs to support her sons in order to make a better life for her family.

The premiere will provide fans with an inside look into Montana’s life, family, upbringing, immigration process, and obstacles he faced in the music industry. A moderated panel discussion with prominent figures from hip-hop, social justice movements, and popular culture will take place before the premiere. Following the movie, French Montana, Triplets Ghetto Kids, and other distinguished guests will do special performances.

You can see the trailer for the film below.