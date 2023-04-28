Nick Cannon on Breakup With Mariah Carey: ‘Maybe She Fumbled Me’

Nick Cannon is getting spicy over his past relationship with Mariah Carey. Never one to back down from talking about his romance, Cannon spoke on his previous relationship during the opening week of his new Amp show, The Daily Cannon.

Speaking with his co-host Courtney Bee Bledsoe, Cannon pushed back on the notion that he fumbled the pop icon.

“Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah,” Nick suggested. After Bledsoe responded that Carey wasn’t around and she considered it a fumble, Cannon popped back. “Maybe she fumbled me.”

One thing Cannon isn’t fumbling is children. Speaking with Howie Mandel on Howie Mandel Does Stuff, Cannon says the power of his sperm was able to move past birth control efforts.

“I’m gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something ’cause I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant,” Cannon said.

He added, “I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lessons.”

You can hear it all below.