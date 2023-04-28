According to confirmed reports, one of the men accused of assaulting disgraced Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in a gym locker room in Florida has all charges against him dropped.

25-year-old Anthony Maldonado is no longer being charged by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office in the LA Fitness attack against 6ix9ine on March 30. However, the father and son duo, 43-year-old Rafael Medina, Jr. and 23-year-old Octavious Medina are still being charged for \assaulting an robbing the “Gummo” rapper.

Speaking to NBC Miami following the attack, 6ix9ine said, “For me, it was tough to watch because it was so unexpected. It’s cowardly. When I look at it, I just see hate, right? Imagine being someone who doesn’t know someone from a hole in the wall. I’ll give you an example: today is the first day that I meet you, I don’t know you from anywhere, I could have heard something about you that I may have an opinion on, but I don’t know you to hate you.”

Advertisement