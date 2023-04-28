The roster for the next Rock The Bells Festival was revealed today by Rock The Bells, a global organization formed by LL COOL J with the mission of advancing Hip-Hop culture from its beginnings to the present. The festival, which sold out last year, is co-presented by Procter & Gamble and Walmart and will be held in Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The renowned festival features artists who are celebrating, curating, and promoting the 50-year culture, including Queen Latifah, Ludacris, De La Soul, Method Man & Redman, Swizz Beatz with special guests, Salt-n-Pepa, Big Daddy Kane, The God MC Rakim, Slick Rick, Fabolous, Boot Camp Clik feat. Buckshot and Evil Dee, Smif-N-Wessun, OGC and Rock & Bernadette Price with a Tribute to Sean Price, MC Lyte, Yo-Yo, MC Sha Rock, Roxanne Shanté, Monie Love, The Cold Crush Brothers, and more.

Rock The Bells created and released a “Set It Off”-themed advertising trailer with LL COOL J, Mike Epps, Salt-N-Pepa, Slick Rick, and Yo-Yo in order to imaginatively disclose the festival roster.

Rock The Bells intended to feature musicians from different eras and pay homage to Hip-Hop classics while choosing the lineup, starting with some of the genre’s pioneers like The Cold Crush Brothers. A memorable song honoring the ladies of hip-hop will be performed during the festival by MC Lyte, Yo-Yo, Sha Rock, Roxanne Shanté, and Monie Love. Fans will only have the chance to see this group of icons together during this year’s Rock The Bells Festival.

“We’ve made it a priority to honor Hip-Hop culture! This is a celebration for artists who paved the way and the legions of fans around the world throughout Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary year,” said James Cuthbert, President of Rock The Bells. “The stage is set for the overdue acknowledgment and celebration of our culture and the fans who live and breathe it! This lineup represents icons and artists from various decades, cities, and styles, ensuring fans have the best Hip-Hop experience possible.”

Procter & Gamble and Walmart executives are collaborating with Rock The Bells because they value and are enthusiastic about commemorating 50 years of Hip-Hop and its influence on culture.

“Walmart is thrilled to sponsor Rock The Bells and celebrate this monumental milestone of Hip-Hop’s 50-year rise to prominence,” said Allison Rand, Associate Director of Brand Experiences and Talent Partnerships at Walmart. “Hip-Hop has helped shape American culture and communities across the U.S., paving the way for new forms of artistic expression. Walmart shares in this commitment to supporting the unrelenting vision and creativity of the Black community by extending a platform to Black artists, entrepreneurs and makers of all kinds.”

“Returning as a presenting sponsor of the Rock The Bells Festival is such an incredible honor for P&G and our brands like My Black Is Beautiful, NOU, Olay Skin, Old Spice, Head & Shoulders, Febreze, and more,” says Eric Austin, Senior Director, Global Brand Building & Media Innovation. “We share the same goal of supporting and investing in Black artists, content creators and their media platforms especially on the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. We are thrilled to be celebrating the impact this culture-defining movement has had on the world.”

While we consider the 50th anniversary of the culture and the 100th anniversary of Forest Hills Stadium, the festival will offer immersive experiences highlighting the influence of hip-hop on fashion, art, and cuisine. Fans can anticipate events celebrating the successful singles and debut albums of early Hip-Hop artists, such as The Great Adventures of Slick Rick‘s 35th anniversary.

More details will be shared through the Rock The Bells Newsletter. Fans can access presale VIP packages and general and reserved tickets here.