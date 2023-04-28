‘Red Table Talk’ Looking for New Home After Meta Programming Executive Laid Off

Red Table Talk may be on the move. Jada Pinkett Smith’s popular talk show is now being shopped around after an executive shakeup at Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has occurred.

Mina Lefevre, Head of Development and Programming at Meta, is leaving the company. She is one of the latest layoffs from Zuckerburg’s tech giant, a member of the 20,000 employees that are leaving.

With the chance, Red Table Talk is not returning to FB Watch as the video platform will now shift to VR experiences. Red Table Talk was the last remaining FB Watch original, and now, according to Deadline, the show starring Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris will look for a new location.

There is currently no report of where the show could land.